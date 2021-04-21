Article content

Leduc County council defeated a motion that would see council and other meetings live streamed.

Coun. Kelly Vandenberghe brought the motion forward during the April 13 regular meeting. He said the technology to stream already existed in chambers but policy and process needed to be established.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. County council defeats streamed meetings motion Back to video

“It’s important to me that council is transparent and innovative as we have committed in our strategic plan. COVID has accelerated the use of technology such that it’s possible to view the meetings online at a time convenient to our residents,” Vandenberghe said.

“At the county, we’re already having virtual meetings in our chambers. We approved the upgrading of video and audio over four months ago.”

He added that viewing meetings, rather than reading minutes after they’ve been approved, gives residents context around council’s decisions.

“I think it’s extremely important to get feedback from those that elected me, but they have to understand the context around it and this will provide it. I can see why the other municipalities do it.”