Beaumont and Leduc Fire Services confirm mutual aid agreement

Beaumont and Leduc Fire Services formalized an agreement to call upon one another for back up and support, enhancing fire services and the protection of residents in both cities.

The two fire services signed a Mutual Aid Agreement in March 2021, which allows both cities to request additional fire assistance with larger incidents, and extra resources and equipment when needed.

“It formalizes the process for each city to call on one another should we need additional resources or if we’re called on … how we share those resources and how we operate when working together,” said Everett Cooke, director of Protective Services and Fire Chief for the City of Beaumont.

“This agreement is a great example of how regional partners can work together for the benefit of our communities’ residents and I hope we can continue to build on our relationship in the future,” he added in a press release this week.

“By adopting this regional approach, we’re both able to provide a seamless fire and emergency medical response service to a fast-growing region that is fiscally prudent in the eyes of our citizens,” said George Clancy, City of Leduc Fire Chief and director of Emergency Management, in a press release.