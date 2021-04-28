





Article content At a special meeting on Thursday, April 22, the Black Gold School Division (BGSD) board supported administration’s recommendation not to pilot the draft K-6 curriculum. Following the release of the draft curriculum, BGSD gathered 52 teachers from within the division to do a thorough review of the curriculum and provide feedback. In an effort to be a part of the curriculum development process, the report will be shared with Alberta’s education ministry. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BGSD board votes to not pilot draft curriculum Back to video During the April 22 meeting, Curriculum Coordinator Terri Reid thanked the board and administration for giving teachers the opportunity to participate in the decision. “One significant challenge identified by all review teams is there is simply too much content in every subject, in every grade,” Reid said. “As each review team finished their work we asked if they would be interested in piloting and the message was no. Black Gold teachers have always leaned into hard work for what is best for students, unfortunately they believe this draft curriculum, in its current form, at this time, is not what is best for our students.”

Article content Superintendent Bill Romanchuk commented on the division’s curriculum expertise, referencing the input staff provided during curriculum development in 2013 and 2014. He said at the beginning of the school year division staff were hopeful that this curriculum process would be transparent and evidence-based. “Now that the draft curriculum has been thoroughly studied by our groups, I can say that this draft curriculum has left me dismayed and somewhat discomfited. Furthermore, much of our staff feel the same way, their trust in this process has been eroded,” Romanchuk said. He added the timeline for piloting a new curriculum is unreasonable considering COVID-19 challenges. “Given the many interruptions to learning that occurred in this last year and a half, we have teachers, students and parents that are exhausted and demonstrating symptoms of trauma. Additionally, it would be unconscionable to ask any teacher, having just come through their most difficult year to date, spend this summer – when they should be taking some much needed rest – preparing to teach a new draft curriculum.” County East Trustee Esther Eckert thanked everyone that participated in the review process and those that reached out to provide feedback. She supported the recommendation as a trustee and former elementary school teacher. “In the past a new curriculum would be introduced one subject at a time and that would give a teacher time to prepare but yet also teach what is familiar,” Eckert said.

Article content “What’s different about this curriculum roll out is there aren’t colleagues or experts that you can approach to share tried and true material methods as you develop lessons … teachers in Alberta are going to feel like they’re back in their first year of teaching with all of the stress and time involved and required just to survive, and what’s different now is that everyone is coping with the ongoing dark cloud of COVID. The last thing needed is another thunderstorm.” Devonna Klaassen, board chair, echoed Eckert’s comments and added that teachers and division staff will have to focus on rebuilding after the pandemic. “I’m proud to live in a province that has a word class education system … at a basic level, I want our kids to learn to love learning and from what I have seen and heard I desperately feel that we’re a far cry from world class status with this curriculum, and with that status so too will go the joy in learning,” Klaassen said. The board voted unanimously not to pilot the draft curriculum. They passed a second motion to request the pilot be delayed to allow the ministry to review feedback from school divisions in the province. A summary of the BGSD review can be found online at www.blackgold.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Black-Gold-Draft-Curriculum-Review-Summary-Report.pdf.

