New business gives back

A new business in Leduc used its opening day to show support for the Leduc & District Food Bank.

Mike Burris, owner of ikarishops.com, had Stuart Lindberg with MSL Projects & Design help build a nine-foot tall shopping cart to fill with donations for the food bank. However, before the launch on Monday, Mar. 1, Burris had to quickly change his plans because of COVID-19.

“We thought it would be neat to have this giant shopping cart with our logo, and we thought what better thing to do than fill it with food for the food bank,” Burris said.

“When we found out we couldn’t actually fill it full we decided to collect cash donations and promote their online donation feature … as soon as Gert [Reynar] gets the green light to do a food drive, we’ll fill this thing up for the food bank.”

The food bank is not currently taking direct food donations in an effort to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. On Monday, during the Ikari launch, Burris collected $130 in cash donations for the food bank and directed others to the organization’s online donation portal.