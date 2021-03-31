CCS school council shows appreciation

Article content

The school council for Covenant Christian School went all out to show staff how much their work and sacrifices have impacted parents and students.

In lieu of the annual staff appreciation event the council typically holds in February, members planned an appreciation week. From Mar. 22-26 staff were treated to coffee, lunch and gift baskets.

“It’s for all the staff because of course that’s really what does make the school so successful and what makes our children so happy … we really wanted to do a nice big thank-you so they know every little sacrifice, all those little details did not go unnoticed by the parents,” said Rachelle McIvor, school council chair.

Staff received a different gift or treats each day starting with gift baskets on Monday, a plant and decal on Wednesday, free lunch on Thursday and ice cream on Friday. McIvor said they received a lot of positive feedback about the delivery they sent on Tuesday.