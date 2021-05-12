Changes to bylaw allow for clarity, efficiency

Council approved Bylaw 1090-2021 at the May 10 regular meeting, in an effort to reduce barriers and increase clarity and efficiency with regards to aspects of Land Use Bylaw 809-2013.

Dennis Peck, planning and development manager for the city, noted that the Land Use Bylaw was a living document which allowed for updated planning practices. The approved change expands home-based business use, aligns the Telford Industry Overlay Area and East Telford Lake Area Structure Plan, increases parking flexibility at assisted living facilities and allows for potential cannabis production facilities within Light Business Industrial.

The change to home-based business permits is something that council has addressed before. During a town hall in February, Mayor Bob Young fielded a question from a hair stylist who was denied a home occupation permit due to lack of parking and sharing a rental space, despite getting permission from the land owners and the other tenant.

At the time Young said they were looking into making things easier with bylaw changes.

The amendment approved on May 10 adds Home Occupation (Limited) to all residential and mixed-use districts, as well as to the Live Work Unit section and Home Office/Home Occupation section. That change will potentially improve the permit process and provide consistency across the document.