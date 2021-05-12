City exploring drinking in parks
City of Leduc administration is investigating the allowance of alcohol consumption in public parks following a resident request.
Mayor Bob Young brought the issue forward at the May 10 regular meeting. He explained that a resident had asked him to look into the possibility. City of Edmonton council recently approved a pilot project that will allow for public consumption of alcohol at designated picnic sites in some city parks.
Young asked administration to explore the idea and bring forward recommendations to council.
Coun. Glen Finstad said there were pros and cons to the idea, and asked that the matter was looked into ‘in a timely manner’ because of the short summer season.
Coun. Laura Tillack agreed with directing administration to investigate. She said she would specifically like to see information about pairing food areas with alcohol consumption.
“A lot of the parks in Edmonton have barbecue pits and various things that they can actually cook food. With liquor being consumed within a park it’d be great to make sure they have the food part available in that space,” Tillack said.
“I know we do have that in Fred Johns Park but a lot of other parks do not have a form of barbecue or tables.”
Finstad commented that food trucks could potentially take the place of picnic areas.
Coun. Terry Lazowski said he wasn’t sure he’d support alcohol consumption in parks but he supported administration investigating the possibility and providing information.
Hansen asked administration to look into how residents around Fred Johns Park would be impacted by the idea because of the picnic sites at that park.
“It would be kind of a perfect fit to pilot it there, but at the same time you have houses backing directly onto that park, so how does that affect residents that are right there, backing onto the park,” Hansen said.
Administration was directed to look into liquor consumption in parks within Leduc and bring the information back to council.