City exploring drinking in parks

City of Leduc administration is investigating the allowance of alcohol consumption in public parks following a resident request.

Mayor Bob Young brought the issue forward at the May 10 regular meeting. He explained that a resident had asked him to look into the possibility. City of Edmonton council recently approved a pilot project that will allow for public consumption of alcohol at designated picnic sites in some city parks.

Young asked administration to explore the idea and bring forward recommendations to council.

Coun. Glen Finstad said there were pros and cons to the idea, and asked that the matter was looked into ‘in a timely manner’ because of the short summer season.

Coun. Laura Tillack agreed with directing administration to investigate. She said she would specifically like to see information about pairing food areas with alcohol consumption.

“A lot of the parks in Edmonton have barbecue pits and various things that they can actually cook food. With liquor being consumed within a park it’d be great to make sure they have the food part available in that space,” Tillack said.