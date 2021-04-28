City focusing on in-person traffic enforcement

Article content

The City of Leduc will not continue with automated traffic enforcement (ATE), instead focusing on additional enforcement personnel.

Council voted to not renew the contract with the current ATE provider at the April 19 regular meeting. Cameron Chisholm, RCMP administration and enforcement manager, noted that the financial impact was basically net zero with $200,000 budgeted for revenue in 2021 and expenses sitting at approximately $199,000.

During the meeting, Coun. Bill Hamilton said he hopes traffic enforcement will continue to focus on vulnerable areas in the community.

Chisholm said vulnerable road users are still a priority with a focus on enforcement in school zones and playground areas.

“We’ve heard the voice of this community with respect to photo radar and we’re adapting our safety efforts resulting in a greater presence of manned enforcement,” said Leduc Mayor Bob Young in a news release.

“Vulnerable areas of our city will still receive the same level of attention, such as school and playground zones, however that’ll be done through an increased presence of marked enforcement vehicles.”

Coun. Glen Finstad noted how important it was to him that Leduc maintain the status of a safe community, but added that the level of enforcement and threat of receiving demerits with a ticket will likely ensure that.

Chisholm assured council that traffic enforcement and the reduction of serious and fatal collisions is a priority for the Leduc RCMP detachment and Leduc Enforcement Services.

One employee will be impacted by the change but administration will attempt to reallocate the individual. The ATE contract expired on April 27.