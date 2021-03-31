City introduces policy to address signage
City of Leduc council has approved a new policy to address the safety and practicality of signage along city roads.
The Signs on Road Right-of-Way policy dictates the location of temporary signage from different organizations including developers, community groups and not-for-profit groups, with a focus on safety, support and visual appeal.
The policy will eventually replace rules set out for signs in the city’s Land Use Bylaw. Planning and Development Manager Dennis Peck said administration has been working through the policy development for the past two years.
“Most municipalities have policies like this in place, there was a policy brought forward by council a year-and-a-half or two years ago and there was some concern expressed by industry that it was too restrictive,” said Peck. “Council said they wouldn’t force anything … but in the interim let’s develop a policy that gives us guidance on all these.”
The policy is similar to the land use bylaw in that organizations will continue to apply to the city to place signage, but now the process has been streamlined with the introduction of an interactive map.
“[Applying] was always there in terms of process but it was complicated, different teams within the city had different processes depending on how it was done. Through this policy we tried to bring it all together under one umbrella so it’s much simpler for people applying to book one of those locations,” Peck said.
The map shows all the available areas to place signs with booked spots in red and free spots in green. Peck said the map and policy could change over time depending on how the city changes.
“A policy gives you more flexibility than a regulatory bylaw. A bylaw needs to be black and white to be effective; a policy gives you some discretion … it’s flexible, we presented this to council as a living document but you need to start implementing and executing.”
More information about the policy can be found at www.leduc.ca/signs.