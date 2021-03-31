Article content

City of Leduc council has approved a new policy to address the safety and practicality of signage along city roads.

The Signs on Road Right-of-Way policy dictates the location of temporary signage from different organizations including developers, community groups and not-for-profit groups, with a focus on safety, support and visual appeal.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City introduces policy to address signage Back to video

The policy will eventually replace rules set out for signs in the city’s Land Use Bylaw. Planning and Development Manager Dennis Peck said administration has been working through the policy development for the past two years.

“Most municipalities have policies like this in place, there was a policy brought forward by council a year-and-a-half or two years ago and there was some concern expressed by industry that it was too restrictive,” said Peck. “Council said they wouldn’t force anything … but in the interim let’s develop a policy that gives us guidance on all these.”