City kicks off Spring Bird Count

The City of Leduc is hosting the 2021 Spring Bird Count from May 30 to June 5.

Residents are welcome to access a free spring bird guide and explore areas of the city. Andy Tait, with the Leduc Naturalists Society, said there are several species that return at this time of year including songbirds, martins, swallows and robins.

The society is watching for trends with some other species, including western meadowlarks and hairy woodpeckers trending downward, and house sparrows trending upward.

“During lockdown, you have a chance to mingle citizen science with family recreation, over a week-long period. As long-term trending ensues, you will help solve the mysteries of environmental impacts, including urban development, climate change, significant weather patterns, migration and general bird behaviours,” Tait said.

Starting this summer, the society will conduct a project that will take a look at the lack of native grasslands in the area and how that is affecting different species. They will be using information gathered from both the spring and Christmas Bird Counts to help with the study.

Tait encouraged residents to take part in the count.

“Birds are great indicator species of overall environmental health, and the presence of functional ecosystems, as they are sensitive to chemicals and development. By helping the city and local naturalists determine environmental impacts, you are participating in the most important local study, ongoing since 2012-2013.”