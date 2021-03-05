City preparing for Step 2 of provincial relaunch

Article content

The city is evaluating options for the Leduc Recreation Centre as the province moves into Step 2 of their reopening plan.

On Monday, Premier Jason Kenney announced they would be moving forward with lifting some restrictions, while holding back on others. Effective Mar. 1, indoor fitness was expanded to include low-intensity workouts and libraries can reopen at 15 per cent of fire code occupancy.

Step 2 had originally included the opening of banquet halls, community halls and conference centres. Those facilities remain closed, but the province indicated that could change before they potentially move into Step 3 in three weeks.

As of Tuesday, Mar. 2, staff at the Leduc Recreation Centre were reviewing the information announced on Monday before moving forward. Currently the centre is open for limited youth group activities with up to 10 people, and one-on-one training sessions with a certified trainer.

The Leduc Public Library is reopening on Monday, Mar. 8 with limited capacity. Curbside pickup is still available.