City seeking citizen sentiment through satisfaction survey

The City of Leduc is putting the call out to residents for their 2021 Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

This year’s survey will touch on the city’s COVID-19 response and planning, in addition to things like city programs, services, facilities and overall tax dollar value.

This year's survey will touch on the city's COVID-19 response and planning, in addition to things like city programs, services, facilities and overall tax dollar value.

“As a municipality, it’s important that we remain accountable to the community we serve, so gathering feedback from residents on how we’re doing is vital to our success,” stated Mayor Bob Young in a press release. “The Citizen Satisfaction Survey is our way of checking in with residents on a regular basis to identify those areas that are working well, where we can improve, and whether there are any gaps that we need to address.”

The Citizen Satisfaction Survey is held every two years. The feedback received via the survey will help guide planning and service delivery for the City of Leduc for the next two years.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to have their say on how we operate,” Young stated. “Especially during a time when we’re not as able to connect in-person to hear from our residents, engaging with our community in this way is essential, so we hope to garner input from as many people as possible.”

Residents interested in completing the survey can do so online from Mar. 4-29, by visiting www.leduc.ca/survey. In addition, approximately 400 Leduc residents will be contacted by phone for the survey.

More information on the 2021 Citizen Satisfaction Survey, as well as surveys from years past, can be found at the aforementioned website or by calling 780-980-7177.