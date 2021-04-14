Article content

Active cases of COVID-19 in Leduc have gone from just under 10 in March to nearly 300 this week, as of press time.

Active case numbers hovered between four and 13 throughout March. In the first two weeks of April cases have grown exponentially with 57 recorded on April 2, 166 on April 9 and now 278 as of Tuesday, April 13.

City sees significant rise in COVID-19 cases

Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications with Alberta Health, said in an email that the ministry doesn’t release specific age demographics for municipalities but stated the biggest increase in cases throughout the province is happening in those under 40-years-old.

Currently there are two outbreaks at the Leduc Community Hospital and an outbreak at the Leduc Centre of Hope with eight recorded cases. Two schools in Leduc have declared outbreaks and two are on alert, with Leduc Composite High School reporting over 10 cases.

As of Monday, April 12, there were 14,849 active cases in the province, over 50 per cent of which were variants of concern.