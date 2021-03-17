City talks speed in first online open house

Article content

The City of Leduc hosted a virtual open house on Mar. 11 to talk about the residential speed reduction pilot project that could take place later this year.

The Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC) is preparing a pilot project that will reduce speed in the Southfork neighbourhood from 50 km/h to 40 km/h. The potential project is modelled after a similar one implemented by the City of Edmonton that saw three neighbourhoods reduce speed to 40 km/h.

The city hosted the virtual open house to answer questions, and for councillors to get a sense of how residents felt about the project. Council will make the decision on whether to go ahead with the project in May. If implemented, the project will begin in the summer.

During the open house, several questions came in regarding data that supports speed reduction as well the number of accidents that have occurred in the city.

Although data is collected by the RCMP about the number of collisions, specific data about speed reduction wasn’t available.

Shawn Olson, director of engineering and environment and TAC chair, cited information from the World Health Organization that said the rate of survival for accidents increases to 60 per cent when the speed limit is at 40 km/h compared to 20 per cent at 50 km/h.