City will not move ahead with drinking in parks

The City of Leduc will not pilot a program this summer that would have allowed for alcohol consumption in some public parks.

At the May 31 regular meeting, city administration followed up with a request made on May 10 from council to investigate a potential pilot project similar to those implemented in the City of Edmonton and City of Calgary.

Both Edmonton and Calgary have approved pilot projects that will allow alcohol consumption at designated picnic areas in some city parks.

Darrell Melvie, general manager of community and protective services, said that if Leduc was to go ahead they would recommend the pilot project take place in Fred Johns Park and Herb Reynar Memorial Park. He said they would conduct public consultation throughout June.

Coun. Terry Lazowski said moving forward didn’t make sense at this time.

“I think we should defeat this right now. I get a sense, a straw poll of council, that there’s not enough support for moving this forward so I think administration would be better off doing other things than taking this further.”