Construction season underway in Leduc

Construction has begun in Leduc, and to help residents stay informed the city has released an online interactive map for the fourth year.

The map specifies the type of project taking place, including those that are part of the community development, roads, back lane, capital and environment programs.

Some of the major projects over the next couple months include the Grant MacEwan Blvd. widening, the continuation of back lane reconstruction and overlay, the Caledonia Park Multiway expansion and improvements at the Leduc Skate Park.

“Construction work is vital to the quality of life and continuous growth of our community,” said Leduc Mayor Bob Young in a news release.

“It ensures our roads, sidewalks and alleys are safe and stable, and prevents larger issues in the future that would be costlier to fix. It also creates local jobs, which is especially important this year as we recover from the pandemic.”

Report a Concern is a new feature of Leduc’s interactive map. It allows residents to keep city staff informed about non-emergent construction issues.

“We are committed to keeping residents up-to-date throughout the season,” said Mike Pieters, general manager of infrastructure and planning, in a news release.

“I encourage everyone to use our online map and find regular updates on the website. We understand construction can be frustrating, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we work to improve and maintain our important infrastructure.”

More details about construction taking place over the next several months can be found at www.leduc.ca/construction.