Article content

There was a small gathering in Leduc last week as framing began on four new Habitat for Humanity homes in the city.

After construction on two new Habitat for Humanity duplexes began in late April, prefabricated walls were installed on Thursday, May 27. The event included words from City of Leduc Mayor Bob Young and Leduc-Beaumont MLA Brad Rutherford.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Construction underway on new Habitat for Humanity homes Back to video

Both spoke of the importance of Habitat for Humanity homes, and what they can do for families in need.

“It’s incredible what it does, what supporting somebody in affordable housing … can do for them,” Rutherford said.

“We’re getting closer and closer to being able to hand over the keys to the family to enjoy this home … to everybody who’s involved in building it, thank you for your contribution as well. It is great to see the jobs being created at the same time.”

Mayor Young said it was great to see the project underway, and added that he was looking forward to seeing new homeowners move in.