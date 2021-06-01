Construction underway on new Habitat for Humanity homes
Article content
There was a small gathering in Leduc last week as framing began on four new Habitat for Humanity homes in the city.
After construction on two new Habitat for Humanity duplexes began in late April, prefabricated walls were installed on Thursday, May 27. The event included words from City of Leduc Mayor Bob Young and Leduc-Beaumont MLA Brad Rutherford.
Construction underway on new Habitat for Humanity homes Back to video
Both spoke of the importance of Habitat for Humanity homes, and what they can do for families in need.
“It’s incredible what it does, what supporting somebody in affordable housing … can do for them,” Rutherford said.
“We’re getting closer and closer to being able to hand over the keys to the family to enjoy this home … to everybody who’s involved in building it, thank you for your contribution as well. It is great to see the jobs being created at the same time.”
Mayor Young said it was great to see the project underway, and added that he was looking forward to seeing new homeowners move in.
Advertisement
Article content
“It’s my sincere pleasure to be here today alongside MLA Rutherford and our partners … to celebrate this milestone in the construction of four new affordable homes in our community,” said Mayor Young. “It’s cool today to see us getting this started, it will be even cooler when we are actually here with a family moving in.”
The four homes are being built on land that was donated to Habitat for Humanity by the City of Leduc. Young said it was an easy decision for council to make, as it both aligned with their vision, and was also something that would make a significant impact in people’s lives.
“The opportunity to collaborate on this project was really one of the easiest decisions our council has made over the past several years,” Young remarked.
“On behalf of the City of Leduc, we sincerely look forward to seeing the construction of these new homes completed so we can welcome Leduc’s newest homeowners to the city later this year.”
Habitat for Humanity partnered with the Government of Alberta, the City of Leduc, Qualico and Pacesetter Homes on the project. Construction on the homes is expected to be completed in the fall.