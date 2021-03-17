Council to send letter based on LEAB recommendation

Article content

City of Leduc council approved two motions to send a letter to Energy Minister Sonya Savage, requesting a halt on coal exploration of the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains and asking to be included on coal policy consultation at the Mar. 8 regular meeting.

The motions were based on a recommendation brought to council in February from the Leduc Environmental Advisory Board.

Coun. Lars Hansen, who sits on the environmental advisory board, brought the two motions forward, noting that although the provincial government had reinstated the old coal policy, it was important to be involved in the development because it could affect the city’s watershed.

He cited a recent EPCOR report that addressed the capital region’s water supply.

“The North Saskatchewan water right now is clean, but EPCOR has stated it is critical that modelling assessments be completed before mining activity is permitted, especially where the cumulative effects of mining affects watersheds,” Hansen said.

He added that Edmonton, Strathcona County and several other municipalities in the province have passed similar motions.

During comments, Councillor’s Laura Tillack, Beverly Beckett and Bill Hamilton agreed with the intent of the two motions, while Coun. Terry Lazowski disagreed, and said anything to do with the development of the coal policy should be left up to the province.