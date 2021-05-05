County establishes legacy fund policy
Article content
Leduc County council approved the Legacy Fund Policy to dictate the use of annexation funds at the April 27 regular meeting.
As part of the 2018 annexation agreement between the City of Edmonton and Leduc County, the county received a $3.2 million lump sum in 2018 and will continue to receive $530,000 per year for the next 10 years.
County establishes legacy fund policy Back to video
“It really is about being mindful of the funds that we are receiving from the City of Edmonton … wanting to ensure that we are reinvesting it into those areas that are actually going to continue helping the county prosper. We can use it as a bit of seed money and then always be reinvesting,” said Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko.
The policy focuses on critical infrastructure in the county, listing construction of a road required to give access to a development, a public utility and off-street parking, loading and unloading facilities as infrastructure components.
It goes on to say that the county will consider using the legacy fund to contribute to infrastructure that improves investment readiness, a project that is required to support a specific development for a third party and for the county’s funding portion of an infrastructure project supported by the provincial or federal government.
Advertisement
Article content
“I think it really just demonstrates good management on the part of the county as opposed to just putting into our regular budget and putting it into operations,” Doblanko said.
“We wanted to make sure that the 35,000 acres that we did lose in the annexation, that there would be something long term for the county coming out of that.”
Lease approved
County council approved the lease for Old Station Honey and Mead at the former New Sarepta Fire Station.
Doblanko said the partnership with meadery owner Will Munsey and the county is beneficial for both parties.
“Being able to use an asset that the county has that we don’t have a use for at the time, and trying to create local jobs in a community that we’re trying to grow,” said Doblanko. “We think, despite the tough times, it’ll be one of the things that will make New Sarepta a destination and help with some agri-tourism that we’re trying to develop out there.”