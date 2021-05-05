Leduc County sets tax rate for 2021
Leduc County council approved a 3.5 per cent reduction in the 2021 tax rate at the April 27 regular meeting.
Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko said council and administration focused on supporting residents after a difficult year. Approximately 81 per cent of county property owners should see a tax decrease while many others will see no change.
“If you’ve made improvements, if you’ve built something new you may not see [a decrease] because of course your taxes are based on your assessment plus your mill rate, but many people and businesses will see a decrease this year,” Doblanko said.
“That was really important for council to be able to support not only our business community but our residents, knowing how difficult this economic downturn has been for many.”
Council also approved an $84.2 million operating budget and $15.6 million capital budget. The county utilized reserves, found operational efficiencies and decreased transfers to reserves to maintain service levels.
“Capital investment is still over $17 million … in roads and bridges which is almost the same as last year. It’s putting jobs in our community and it’s ensuring we’re keeping our infrastructure in good shape, we’re not cutting back on that.”
Doblanko added they’ve also seen $700,000 in savings based on a tax share program with the City of Leduc and based on a reduced assessment of the Edmonton International Airport.
“We haven’t stopped hiring, we haven’t done any layoffs but what we’re doing is we’ve combined some of our units and how they work … it really is about working smarter with what we have. We’re just being really cautious about how we spend and, just like everybody right now, we’re spending on what we need to do not what we want to do.”
Property tax notices are set to be mailed out on May 12 with taxes due by June 30, 2021.