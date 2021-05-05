Leduc County sets tax rate for 2021

Article content

Leduc County council approved a 3.5 per cent reduction in the 2021 tax rate at the April 27 regular meeting.

Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko said council and administration focused on supporting residents after a difficult year. Approximately 81 per cent of county property owners should see a tax decrease while many others will see no change.

“If you’ve made improvements, if you’ve built something new you may not see [a decrease] because of course your taxes are based on your assessment plus your mill rate, but many people and businesses will see a decrease this year,” Doblanko said.

“That was really important for council to be able to support not only our business community but our residents, knowing how difficult this economic downturn has been for many.”

Council also approved an $84.2 million operating budget and $15.6 million capital budget. The county utilized reserves, found operational efficiencies and decreased transfers to reserves to maintain service levels.