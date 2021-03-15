CTK student dead following violent assault
A 17-year-old girl has died after a stabbing at Christ the King School in Leduc on Mar. 15.
Leduc RCMP responded to a 911 call about a violent assault incident at 9:58 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 15. According to Leduc RCMP Insp. Dale Kendall, the assault took place inside the school in one of the classrooms. STAR Catholic School Division described the assault as a “tragic stabbing incident” in a news release.
STARS air ambulance arrived on site just after 10 a.m. and the victim was transported to hospital. RCMP arrested a 19-year-old male in Leduc at 12:20 p.m.
Following the incident, all Leduc STAR division and Black Gold School Division schools entered a Hold and Secure while the suspect was located.
The STAR division confirmed in a press release that both the victim and suspect were students at Christ the King School. STAR Superintendent Charlie Bouchard expressed his sympathy to the family and division.
“This loss will be felt deeply across the Christ the King School community, and across our division as a whole,” Bouchard stated in a news release.
“We cannot express deeply enough the sorrow we feel for the family members, friends and staff members who have lost a loved one today, and whose lives will be forever changed.”
Leduc Mayor Bob Young commended the RCMP, STAR and BGSD for their response, and expressed his condolences.
“We send our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this morning’s tragic incident, including students and staff at the school, as well as their families,” Young said in a news release
“Leduc is a safe and caring community, and we are deeply dismayed to hear that this disturbing act of violence has taken place in our city.”
The STAR division’s Trauma Support Team is on site at Christ the King School for the remainder of the week. Kendall said Leduc & District Victim Services has also been activated to support those affected. She called the death a “true tragedy”.
“It is incomprehensible that an act such as this could happen here in our close-knit community of Leduc. This is life-altering for the families of the deceased, the youth and staff at Christ the King and our entire community,” Kendall said.
RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident as a homicide and the 19-year-old arrested on Monday remains in police custody.