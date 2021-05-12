Dawn Macdougall making run for council seat
Leduc resident Dawn Macdougall has put her name forward for city council for the second time.
Macdougall came in 11th place during the 2017 council race with 1,843 votes. She said that loss has prepared her to run again.
“In 2017 I was plugged into the community and serving in a variety of ways and things just didn’t work out, but I think a dedicated community member is someone who is truly interested in leadership in a higher level in the community. I think getting knocked down and getting back up again is actually a sign of a dedicated leader.”
Macdougall’s platform for this election includes an accountable, accessible and transparent leadership, and a focus on youth programming, infrastructure enhancement and small business recovery.
“When I make a decision or action, I want the taxpayers to know where I’m going to be and why I’m doing things that I’m doing, and even what my votes are … I think there’s an opportunity in our leadership [to be] more accessible and more forthcoming.”
An active member of the community, Macdougall has sat on the Boys and Girls Club of Leduc board, worked with a city remuneration committee and was board chair for Leduc Family and Community Services (FCSS). To avoid any conflict of interest and focus on the campaign, Macdougall has stepped away from all board engagements.
When she spoke about infrastructure enhancement in the city, Macdougall highlighted the improvements that could be made to FCSS.
“I think every citizen needs to know more about FCSS and I think that if we invested a little bit more money into FCSS we’d have an opportunity to bring in a full time counsellor … when it comes to mental health, I want to take action and bring in more supports, more resources and decrease the wait time.”
She added she would also like to see a focus on small business recovery, an improvement to fire services and transportation expanded within the city.
“I’d like to increase the [number of] fire fighters on our trucks and also take a crack at transit,” Macdougall said.
“I think we’ve done a fantastic job partnering with other municipalities. Being a part of that regional transit is important because we do have residents that need to get to other municipalities … I think the opportunity lies in enhancing the services within our own boundaries.”
More information about Macdougall’s 2021 election platform can be found on her website, www.dawnforleduc.ca.
The 2021 municipal election takes place on Oct. 18.