Article content

Leduc resident Dawn Macdougall has put her name forward for city council for the second time.

Macdougall came in 11th place during the 2017 council race with 1,843 votes. She said that loss has prepared her to run again.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dawn Macdougall making run for council seat Back to video

“In 2017 I was plugged into the community and serving in a variety of ways and things just didn’t work out, but I think a dedicated community member is someone who is truly interested in leadership in a higher level in the community. I think getting knocked down and getting back up again is actually a sign of a dedicated leader.”

Macdougall’s platform for this election includes an accountable, accessible and transparent leadership, and a focus on youth programming, infrastructure enhancement and small business recovery.

“When I make a decision or action, I want the taxpayers to know where I’m going to be and why I’m doing things that I’m doing, and even what my votes are … I think there’s an opportunity in our leadership [to be] more accessible and more forthcoming.”