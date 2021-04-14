EMTSC names CEO

“We conducted an extensive search to find the right person to lead this process and we have succeeded. We opened our search processes to candidates from across Canada and across North America. There was a high degree of interest in this project, many high profile, highly qualified candidates worked through an intensive process to win the right to take on this unique and challenging project,” Brodhead said.

The aim of the commission is to create an integrated transit service through all eight partner municipalities. EMTSC Chair Wes Brodhead welcomed Jankowski as the new CEO on April 9.

EMTSC, comprised of the City of Leduc, City of Beaumont, Town of Devon, City of Edmonton, City of Fort Saskatchewan, City of St. Albert, City of Spruce Grove and Town of Stony Plain, began forming three years ago.

The Edmonton Metropolitan Transit Services Commission (EMTSC) has appointed Paul Jankowski as the first CEO of the newly developed commission.

Jankowski will be moving to the Edmonton region from Toronto in early May to begin his role.

“I recognize that there is a long history of successful transit implementation and transit operation in the Edmonton area and I’m really excited to the furthering of that as the first CEO,” Jankowski said.

“Now working in York region and the greater Toronto/Hamilton area I’ve seen the way that this kind of regional transit system can really open up possibilities for a region and for the people and communities in that region.”

Jankowski is leaving his position as commissioner in the Regional Municipality of York’s Transportation Services. Prior to that role, Jankowski served as deputy city manager for the City of Vaughn and commissioner of Public Works for the City of Vaughn.

“Paul’s first-hand experience running the kind of system we’re building, along with his long history of public service, gives us great confidence that he will make our new regional transit system as successful as the system he directed and maintained in York,” Brodhead remarked.

Jankowski said he is looking forward to begin working with the various municipalities to build an efficient, cost-effective regional transit system.

“I’m truly excited to now use my experience to help oversee the inter-municipal collaboration and the building of the strong cohesive teams, required for the alignment of transit in order to realize these benefits for all of our riders as this process moves along.”