Flock Project opens submission for third flight

Leduc’s Flock Project is taking submissions from now until June 11 for the third year.

The project collects submissions for local, community-based initiatives, the creators of which are eligible to win $4,000 and mentorship opportunities. Eli Schrader, project lead, called the Flock Project a ‘social incubator.’

“It has to have some sort of local-related cause associated with it, that’s our main criteria,” Schrader said.

“We try to keep it as open as possible. We’re always delighted and surprised to see what kind of submissions that people bring forward, but we try not to put too many regulations on it whatsoever.”

The first two winners of the Flock Project’s flights were Healing Hooves in 2019 and the GLOW Project last year.

The third flight’s submissions go up on the Flock Project’s website where community members have the opportunity to vote on them between June 14 and June 30. Following the voting process a winner will be announced at the beginning of July.

Schrader said the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed the committee of volunteers down in preparing for this year.

“Now that it’s our third iteration we’ve almost got it down to a science … this has probably been our smoothest one so far in terms of our committee meeting discussing how we want to get it out to the community and how we’re launching the whole thing.”