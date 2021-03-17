Former resident making strides in television

“The vocal component of this show is a very important. The super power of these witches is their voice so it’s an odd thing because they make these supernatural sounds,” Roberts said.

“I was always a vocalist and singer … I’ve been basically doing that for about 30 years of my life. Partway through my career I started teaching and several years ago I decided I was ready to put my own performing as a singer to rest and focus in on nurturing singers and actors. I’ve been very much concentrated on that,” Robert said.

Frédérik Robert grew up in Fahler, Alberta before moving to Leduc at 12. He started a vocal studio at 18, sharing his unique talent with acting and singing students while also performing throughout North America.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We work a lot with sounds but a lot of it is actually lip syncing, and this season we’ve explored some new things … the actors have been using their real voices for many, many more parts of the season so there’s a lot of new surprises this year”

Roberts’ career as a singer, specifically when performing opera in a variety of languages, helped to prepare him when working with the language developed specifically for the show by David J. Peterson and Jessie Sams.

“Part of the singer’s work is, you often don’t know the language intimately enough to be conversational in it but you have to still learn to speak it in a way that’s convincing. This is a particularly strange skill set that I acquired in my career which has greatly benefited me as I went into this show.”

This is the first time Roberts has worked directly on a production but hopes to continue doing so in the future, and is even in the process of developing a reality television show.

“I’ve got the film and TV bug for sure. It’s infiltrated and now I’m captivated and I’m a captured audience for it. I absolutely want to keep in this world for as long as I can,” Roberts said.

“I created a reality TV show, which we’re currently shooting the pilot for. It’s a show about discovering singers who have put their dream of singing aside because of life circumstances, so we go and find them and essentially give them their chance to shine in the spotlight. The show is kind of unique in that in every episode the creative team writes them a new single which would then be released.”

Roberts’ work on Motherland: Fort Salem can be seen on Disney+ and ABC Spark.