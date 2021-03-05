Joint engineering, environment open house in the works

Article content

City administration is preparing an open house to present ongoing and future environment and engineering initiatives to residents.

Currently, the virtual information session is potentially scheduled for early May. As part of the preparation for the event, Shawn Olson, director of engineering and environment, presented council with an environmental progress update on Feb. 22.

Olson provided updates on several projects including green cart inspections, the Clean Energy Improvement Program, the Hens and Bees Pilot Project and the Wetland Restoration Project, among others.

Starting with an update on green cart inspections, Olson said they are working to inform residents about properly sorting waste.

“We’re finding many residents are using green bins as a second waste cart … traditionally, once you have an educational event – and we got this information from Strathcona County – the next collection has a much higher compliance,” Olson said.

“We’re still actively working with a telecommunication company on a pilot to auto screen those bins as we do collections, so we can find out where we’re having opportunities for follow up.”

Olson informed council that applications for the Hens and Bees Pilot Project will remain open until all spots are filled. As well, after the success of the first wetland to be constructed in Leduc, administration is pursuing a potential second wetland area with the province.

Residents will have a chance to learn more about those projects and other environmental monitoring initiatives at the information session, potentially planned for May. Olson noted they are currently planning for a virtual event but will consider moving it to in-person if provincial COVID-19 restrictions allow.

A second update from engineering and environment to council, highlighting more projects, is set to take place in April.