Karma Concerts working on outdoor venue
Article content
Despite postponing the annual Karma Concert two years in a row, the organization is finding ways to move forward.
Karma Concerts was cancelled in April 2020 due to COVID-19. This year, it has been pushed forward again because of a lack of venue and uncertainty over restrictions.
Karma Concerts working on outdoor venue Back to video
Over the past four weeks, Karma Concerts has held a Raise the Roof bottle drive to support the Karma Outdoor Zone (KOZ), an outdoor venue that, once built, will be used to hold events. As Karma President Tammy Bradley explained, proceeds from the concerts and shows will go back to the community.
“In a grateful mindset, we’re working on the Karma Outdoor Zone or KOZ and we’ve been raising funds with Raise the Roof … right now we’ve concluded Phase 1 of our bottle drive and we’re working on a second push around St. Patrick’s Day,” Bradley said.
Funds from the bottle drive campaign will go towards roof installation on the outdoor venue.
Advertisement
Article content
“This is very early stages of development, we have to finish the structure before we can really elaborate on the whole vision, but we definitely want it to be an area that it will help raise funds for the foundation,” Bradley said.
“The adults can attend [events] and know that they’re still benefiting local children, and in turn be able to have the local kids be able to utilize the area … in a workshop format when it’s feasible.”
While waiting for the venue to be built, the organization continues to give back to the community. From Mar. 1 to 14, schools in Leduc County will be eligible for a $750 grant to promote community arts and education.
Following the bottle drive, Bradley said they’ll be holding a Grow with Karma fundraiser in April that will offer flowers, garden vegetables and succulents for sale.
“We don’t have anything major [planned] because we’re still waiting on the rules and regulations for gatherings, so we’ve already taken the proactive measure of understanding that we don’t know what the rest of the year holds … everything we do stays in the community. We hope the community continues to rally behind us as we get through this interesting time we’re all living in.”
More information about the bottle drive, plant sale and grant program is available at karmaconcerts.com.