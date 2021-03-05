Karma Concerts working on outdoor venue

Article content

Despite postponing the annual Karma Concert two years in a row, the organization is finding ways to move forward.

Karma Concerts was cancelled in April 2020 due to COVID-19. This year, it has been pushed forward again because of a lack of venue and uncertainty over restrictions.

Over the past four weeks, Karma Concerts has held a Raise the Roof bottle drive to support the Karma Outdoor Zone (KOZ), an outdoor venue that, once built, will be used to hold events. As Karma President Tammy Bradley explained, proceeds from the concerts and shows will go back to the community.

“In a grateful mindset, we’re working on the Karma Outdoor Zone or KOZ and we’ve been raising funds with Raise the Roof … right now we’ve concluded Phase 1 of our bottle drive and we’re working on a second push around St. Patrick’s Day,” Bradley said.

Funds from the bottle drive campaign will go towards roof installation on the outdoor venue.