Leduc-Beaumont MLA addresses COVID-19 challenges

Leduc-Beaumont MLA Brad Rutherford discussed the latest COVID-19 restrictions at the April 9 Leduc & Wetaskiwin Regional Chamber luncheon. The province moved back into Step 1 of the four step reopening plan on April 5 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increase in the UK variant. "Back in December the government was clear with us when restrictions were coming in that they did not want to see the hospitalization system overwhelmed and that they were not going to get to the point," Rutherford said to begin his presentation. "We are at a similar point now and I know that folks are looking at hospitalization rates … but I want you to know that there's been a very clear ratio of daily case numbers leading to hospitalizations several weeks later." Rutherford said he's received feedback from constituents on both sides of the fence, those wanting to see restrictions eased and others wanting to see them increased. He emphasized that he does his best to advocate for all residents in the area.

"In the next few weeks or few months we're going to be in a position where we're watching those case numbers and hospitalizations closely and try to make sure that we're putting in restrictions that are recognizing the severity of the pandemic and at the same time, trying to maintain the freedoms that folks want to have and deserve to have." Part of seeing restrictions eased is the continued rollout of vaccinations. Rutherford stated that other countries, including the United States, are farther ahead in vaccinations than Canada, but said the rate of vaccination should increase over the coming months. "We have received 1.2 million doses and over the next two weeks around 340,000 first doses will be administered so there is progress. The volume is picking up and … to me it is the path forward." Following the pandemic discussion, Rutherford went on to talk about his optimism about economic growth in various sectors in the province including forestry, venture capital investment and film and television. "All of these things are bright spots among the doom and gloom of the last 13 months. Some sectors have done well and we have seen diversification happening at the same time. I think we have a lot of pent up economic activity ready to go for when these restrictions really start to lift, not just in Alberta, but in Canada and frankly around the world," Rutherford said. Rutherford highlighted the 65 Ave. Interchange project and reiterated the hope that construction on the project will begin this year.

When touching on various parts of the 2021 spring budget, he acknowledged the current provincial deficit but said the United Conservative Party is working to stay true to election promises. "[Balancing the budget] is just not realistic at this point but they are still looking to keep their debt-to-GDP ratio below 30 per cent and move their spending in line with comparable provinces," Rutherford said. "They're still using fiscal anchors to try to make sure that they are being responsible on the fiscal side, not losing focus on the need to balance the budget but just understanding that the time frame for that has changed."

