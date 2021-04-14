Leduc businesses adapt to step back in restrictions
Local businesses are adjusting to the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions announced by the province last week.
On Monday, April 5, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the province would be moving back into Step 1 of restrictions. Indoor dining is now closed, retail stores have been reduced to 15 per cent of fire code capacity, libraries are closed and gyms are back to one-on-one training.
Rural Routes Brewing Company owner Braden Folk said the restaurant had only been open for two weeks before hearing indoor dining would be closed again.
“We didn’t open right away when the restrictions started to ease for a multitude of reasons, some of them being the health and safety of the staff, some of them being the cost of reopening and we still weren’t sure how busy we would be,” Folk said.
He added that it was also difficult to track whether people dining together were from the same cohort. Now that restrictions have been put back into place, Folk said they’re ready to return to takeout and preparing the restaurant patio.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to get some patio heaters and fire pits to keep people warm over the next month and a half, and pray that the weather is cooperative.”
Folk said it’s hard to predict what will happen with the pandemic or the restaurant over the next year. For now they’re doing their best to keep the community safe.
“I think if you were to take a poll of restaurants and hospitality industries, I don’t think anyone is going to give you a definitive answer about whether they’re going to be here past the next six months,” Folk said.
“If things break the right way then we’ll continue to keep putting in the crazy hours and doing what we’re doing to ensure that we’ll still be here but I think that if this year has taught us anything it’s that nothing is set in stone.”
Laura Tillack, owner of True Touch Massage Therapy & Fitness, has moved her fitness services back online but the business continues to offer massage. After going through two previous lockdowns, Tillack is trying to prepare her staff for all possible scenarios.
“We were holding our breath for massage but I’m sure if [the increase in cases] continues we’ll be the next on the chopping block … as this is our potential third lockdown, I had already sat down and said this is the way it’s going to be, this is what we’re going to do, my staff needed to be prepared with an action plan.”
She added she doesn’t envy those making decisions about provincial restrictions, but said it can be frustrating to move in and out of closures.
“No matter what you do you’re going to upset somebody so you have to decide what’s in the best interest and what we can deal with in the hospitals … it’s frustrating because you have to create all these policies and procedures to just get closed anyways.”
Tillack has been grateful for community support and the government subsidy programs that are available, but said the stress of not knowing what’s coming next is difficult.
“Before COVID we’re always thinking about our businesses all the time, we’re thinking of the success of it, there’s no day off as a business owner,” Tillack said.
“You’re always thinking about it all the time and COVID just heightens that, but now it’s not just stress about business it’s about COVID. Its things I can’t control but I have to pay attention and watch it because I have to create a battle plan.”