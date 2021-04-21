Leduc County mayor concerned about AVPA changes
Article content
Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko is concerned potential changes to the Airport Vicinity Protection Area (AVPA) for the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) could result in complaints and conflict in the future.
The provincial AVPA regulations dictate how land is developed around the airport depending on where Noise Exposure Forecast (NEF) contours fall within a certain boundary. Land around the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) and Calgary International Airport is controlled by separate AVPA documents that are both part of the Municipal Government Act.
Leduc County mayor concerned about AVPA changes Back to video
Currently the City of Leduc is advocating for changes to the AVPA to allow for future residential development, including the expansion of existing housing. Doblanko has expressed concern that changes to the current document could affect the provincial economy.
“The county believes strongly that the airport is one of the strongest economic drivers in the region and that changing the AVPA, and changing where you can put in residential developments increases the potential conflict with airport noise. We are concerned that could impact airport operations in the future.”
One of the biggest concerns is how an increase in potential noise complaints could impact operations at the EIA. The AVPA does not dictate airport hours, and both provincial representatives and the City of Leduc have emphasized the importance of maintaining a 24-hour airport. However, Doblanko said possible changes could result in increased complaints.
Advertisement
Article content
“What’s happened with other airports is they’ve slowly encroached on those noise areas where they are closer to the airport with residential developments, and in the past a number of complaints have come up. The complaints become a federal issue, they’re not at all a municipal issue and that could impact it,” Doblanko said.
“It’s like a little bit of a Jenga. If you pull out this piece it might be good until you pull out this piece. What we want to do more than ever is try to keep in place everything we have that allows us to remain 24/7.”
Doblanko said there is a way to maintain operations at the EIA while allowing for the development changes the city is seeking in the current AVPA.
“We believe that there is a system in place to deal with one-off issues with any kind of development with the airport. EIA is one of only two 24-hour airports left in Canada and that’s a critical economic driver … right now there’s very few complaints and to me that shows me that the system is working.”