Leduc County partners with school divisions in polling

Leduc County council approved agreements with Black Gold School Division, Elk Island Catholic Schools and STAR Catholic School Division for the conduct of the upcoming municipal election.

Leduc-area residents will have the opportunity to vote in municipal and school trustee elections in October.

Leduc-area residents will have the opportunity to vote in municipal and school trustee elections in October.

“We have approved voting stations. We have a bylaw that approves voting stations and we have agreements with public and separate school divisions to operate their trustee elections at our polling stations,” said Mayor Tanni Doblanko.

The agreements approved at the Mar. 23 regular meeting follow many of the same guidelines as previous years with the exception of ward changes for BGSD.

Doblanko said the county will continue to provide election information over the next several months.

“There’s been a boundary adjustment in the east and people can keep abreast on our website and in our County Chronicle closer to the election. We’ll be putting in probably a full election issue so that information will be available to everyone.”

Council defers waste authority decision

County council will review a decision to move the Leduc and District Regional Waste Management Authority from an authority to a commission at a later date.

Administration brought forward a motion to arrange a Notice of Resolution which would allow for the change. Coun. Rick Smith suggested they defer the decision to a later date to allow council to review what moving from an authority to a commission would mean.

“A report will be coming to the May 10 public works meeting so that council, when we go ahead and make the decision, we have all the information in front of us,” Doblanko said.