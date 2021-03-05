Leduc County supporting Wizard Lake

Article content

Leduc County council approved a grant for the Wizard Lake Watershed and Lake Stewardship Association at the Feb. 23 regular meeting.

The $2,250 grant will go towards the development of an informational binder for watershed residents. According to a letter presented to council, the watershed association is hoping to educate all residents on the history, information and data of the area.

“This was an application brought in by the Wizard Lake Watershed Association to put together sort of a lake management book that they could use with all the residents around the lake,” said Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko.

“[The grant] will allow them to do the printing, put the materials in and distribute to those people who live around the lake.”

Doblanko added the county supports both Wizard Lake and Pigeon Lake.

“When you can have a committed group of people like a watershed association step up and take over the leadership of managing part of that lake and how people use it, it certainly makes the work of the county a lot easier. We’re really proud to be able to contribute to the watershed.”

The association is expected to have the book printed and distributed by the end of summer 2021.