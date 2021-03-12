Leduc Library reopens to public
Carla Frybort, Leduc Public Library’s librarian, couldn’t be more excited to welcome residents back into the building.
Libraries in Alberta were allowed to reopen on Mar. 1 as part of Step 2 in the provincial relaunch plan. Originally, libraries were set to open up in Step 3.
“When you work in a public library it’s because you like to work with people. Being closed and talking to people over the phone, through email or at the door at a distance isn’t the same, Frybort said.
“In the morning I’ll do a couple walks around, get out of my office and talk to patrons and I have some great conversations, especially with seniors, and we miss that.”
The library reopened on Mar. 8. Despite being closed to the public since December, Frybort said they’ve been very busy with curbside pickup and the Readers Advisory program.
“Since residents weren’t allowed to come in and browse, we kind of had to do the browsing for them. We had a lot of residents that would call us and say, I like this author and these types of books, can you put a package together for us, or I have a 3-year-old and he’s a boy and he likes dinosaur books can you pull 20 books for us.”
Library staff put out furniture and displays and prepared some new books they had on hand while following sanitization procedures to prepare for reopening. The building is open to a maximum of 30 people, and they do have limited space for quiet study.
Frybort said they will continue with curbside pickup and offer entry outside of library hours.
“If a resident isn’t comfortable coming into the building they can call Carla or Sharon and we will pull their books for them, check them out and then meet them just outside the door by appointment … if somebody is uncomfortable coming in when there’s a lot of people around they can make an appointment between 9 a.m. and 10, browse and check out items before the library is officially open.”
As the library reopens its doors, Frybort is also excited to offer a brand new service to residents.
“We purchased a 3D printer. We’re trying to figure it out, sometimes print jobs don’t work really well … but patrons will be able to email their print jobs to us and we can try to print it out for them in the future. Also for programming, especially with kids and teens, we’re hoping to incorporate our printer in the future when we’re allowed to have programs.”