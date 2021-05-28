Library preparing for summer learning challenge

Article content

The Leduc Public Library is encouraging residents to take time away from screens, engage in activities and read with this year’s Summer Learning Challenge.

As Summer Programmer Mariana Siderius explained, the theme this year is Game On.

“Every week we’ll have a different theme. There will be individual and team games, digital and table top, outdoor and indoor. Our hope is that the City of Leduc will make the library a part of their summer for less screen time and more bonding and giggles,” Siderius said.

The library’s learning challenge encourages people of all ages to read by creating incentives over the course of the program. This year the challenge will run from July 5 to Aug. 20.

“The challenge will have three components. First will be a reading and learning challenge, next will be our … hide and seek and scavenger hunts and lastly we’ll have take-home registered kits. By completing the challenges you’ll get ballots and get entered to win lots of fun prizes, weekly and grand prizes.”