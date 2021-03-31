LMHA encouraging moms to lace up
Leduc Minor Hockey Association is inviting adult females to get on the ice with this year’s ESSO Fun Day for Moms.
The free six-week program starting on April 23 is open to any adult female in the region. Candis Wood, organizer and senior director of female hockey, said this is the first year they’re opening up the program to adults.
“This past summer I took my coaching course. I thought I would really like something where I could gain more confidence in skills and skating, but be comfortable and do that with other like-minded women,” Wood said.
“As a board [member], in the female stream, our desire is to see more females in more of a coaching role rather than bench mom role. It’s a different dynamic and it provides diversity and leadership so it would be good to facilitate.”
Each week participants will grow their skills starting with power skating, taught by local coach Shannon Jordan, and moving onto skill sessions in the last three weeks facilitated by NCI U15 coach Jessie Olfert.
“We’re going to try and introduce pucks skills, stickhandling and shooting, just get them comfortable with the ability of skating and having a puck. We’ll be going through some fun practice drills, lots of passing and shooting,” Olfert said.
She added the camp will show participants what a typical hockey practice looks like and is hoping it will create more interest in coaching.
“As a coach, especially in the female game, I just love to see more and more females getting to try hockey … and maybe if there are a couple moms out there that would like to get involved with coaching their children’s teams but aren’t comfortable on skates, maybe this is an opportunity for them to try it out.”
According to Wood, female hockey in Leduc has grown exponentially over the past five years.
“Since 2016 we’ve seen a 300 per cent growth in our female hockey players. So we used to have two teams … U15 and U18 female teams. Now we have a female team in every division from initiation to U7 all the way up to U18,” Wood said
“Twenty-five per cent of our membership is female hockey players, so in a membership of about 600 that’s amazing and we just want to keep growing. It’s events like this that will help us do that.”
As of Tuesday, Mar. 30, space in Leduc’s ESSO Fun Days for Moms was nearly full and a wait list had been started. Wood said if more people come forward to participate they’ll consider hosting another event in the summer.
The program will be following all current COVID-19 restrictions, and organizers are prepared for any further restrictions that could be put in place in the coming weeks.