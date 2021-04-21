Local author releases first novel

Article content

Author Richard B. Ogle’s first novel, Sorcerers Reborn Earth starts with a man bringing home what he believes is a stray cat.

The cat, Midnight, takes the man on a fantasy adventure based in the Leduc-area that follows sorcerers scattered around Earth gathering to find others who share the same gift.

“It’s a story about how DeWayne becomes a reborn sorcerer because of this cat, Midnight. Then there are other sorcerers reborn through this process until they get to the point where they’re all living together in one house and learn how to use the gift of sorcery,” Ogle said.

The book is the first in a series of five. Ogle is currently working on the remaining books in the series, and each book will have a different variation of being reborn.

“Sorcerers RebornEarth is the first book at this time in a five book series. Over the years it’s progressed considerably more than I expected. I’ve got bits and pieces of five books already written. I’m working on book two now.”

The series is based on a short story Ogle wrote over 20 years ago. Ogle said he’s been interested in writing for many years but hasn’t found the time until now.

“I’ve been involved in writing since the mid-to-late ‘70s but because of my work, writing wasn’t paying me anything, I had to work to put food on the table and pay bills. I never really got into writing again until I retired and Sorcerers Reborn was one of the books that I started over the years.”

The newly published book is available online wherever books are sold.