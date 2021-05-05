Article content

Leduc author Lindsey Bugnet is helping children understand COVID-19 with her first book, The Pandemic Princess.

The rhyming children’s book features a princess who has to adjust to a new routine, while trying to keep a positive outlook, when everything comes to a halt. Bugnet’s time as a teacher and parent helped inspire her to write the book.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local book explains COVID to young crowd Back to video

“I’m an elementary school teacher so I know it’s a hard conversation to have with kids and difficult thing to explain to children. I thought the book would be a nice way to introduce some of the discussion and open it up for kids to talk about all the changes going on,” Bugnet said.

The Pandemic Princess is Bugnet’s first book. She found time to write it while on maternity leave with her second child. Although her own kids aren’t old enough to read yet, she said the book is good for all ages.

“They’re pretty young so I like that the book is not something they can read at their age but they really like listening to it. I think the pictures also really help to explain what’s going on … the older kids can read it but the little ones can still understand what’s happening.”