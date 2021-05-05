Lumber shortage causes change to fence project
City of Leduc council approved the use of steel in place of lumber for the 10-foot noise attenuation fence set to be completed this summer along Grant MacEwan Drive.
The fence is part of the Grant MacEwan road widening project currently underway. During the April 26 regular meeting, administration told council they had trouble sourcing 10-foot lumber posts.
“It would’ve been a very unreliable delivery,” said Shawn Olson, engineering and environment director.
“We can’t even find someone that can commit to supplying the fence posts required for the 10-foot wooden fence so one of the big risks would be that that part of the project wouldn’t be completed this year.”
Council approved an additional $250,000 funded through the road reserve to source the steel posts. Olson presented two other options – waiting for the wooden posts to be acquired or switching to an eight-foot fence. Building the fence with lumber posts had a cost requirement of $200,000 and no guarantee the project would be completed this year.
At the beginning of the Grant MacEwan road widening project, administration proposed a six or eight-foot fence. The 10-foot option came out of resident requests.
“Council has already committed to building a 10-foot fence. When we started getting into trying to source the materials, with everything going on with COVID, the feedback we’re getting from all of our contractors is they’re not able to source that material.”
Coun. Bill Hamilton asked whether they were having trouble sourcing the panels for the fence.
Kyle van Steenoven, capital projects and development manager, said they had been able to source the lumber for the panels, and as such were not concerned about acquiring other materials needed for the project.
Mayor Bob Young noted that although using steel posts would result in a higher cost, the life of the fence would be longer.
The closure of lumber mills in 2020 due to COVID-19, coupled with an increase in home renovation and improvement projects over the past year, has affected the cost and supply of lumber in Canada. However, Olson said it’s unlikely the lumber shortage will affect other projects in the city.
“Luckily on the engineering and environment side most of our projects don’t have a high reliance on lumber, so we don’t expect this to be a major cost impact for the majority of City of Leduc projects.”