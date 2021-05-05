Lumber shortage causes change to fence project

Article content

City of Leduc council approved the use of steel in place of lumber for the 10-foot noise attenuation fence set to be completed this summer along Grant MacEwan Drive.

The fence is part of the Grant MacEwan road widening project currently underway. During the April 26 regular meeting, administration told council they had trouble sourcing 10-foot lumber posts.

“It would’ve been a very unreliable delivery,” said Shawn Olson, engineering and environment director.

“We can’t even find someone that can commit to supplying the fence posts required for the 10-foot wooden fence so one of the big risks would be that that part of the project wouldn’t be completed this year.”

Council approved an additional $250,000 funded through the road reserve to source the steel posts. Olson presented two other options – waiting for the wooden posts to be acquired or switching to an eight-foot fence. Building the fence with lumber posts had a cost requirement of $200,000 and no guarantee the project would be completed this year.

At the beginning of the Grant MacEwan road widening project, administration proposed a six or eight-foot fence. The 10-foot option came out of resident requests.

“Council has already committed to building a 10-foot fence. When we started getting into trying to source the materials, with everything going on with COVID, the feedback we’re getting from all of our contractors is they’re not able to source that material.”