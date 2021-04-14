New golf course clubhouse expected to open this season

Article content

The Leduc Golf Club’s new clubhouse is set to open early in June.

The city-funded project is slightly behind schedule after a few obstacles came up during construction.

“When they first started construction they found an old water tank that they didn’t know was there so they had to dispose of that, and when they were doing the framing I believe one of the crews had a bout with COVID-19 so that delayed it a little bit,” said City of Leduc Mayor Bob Young.

The construction of the new clubhouse came out of the land transfer and lease agreement between the City of Leduc and Leduc Golf and Country Club signed in 2019. The agreement saw the club transfer golf course lands to the city with the city now responsible for capital upgrades and improvements to the land.

According to Young, the project – including construction, furniture and equipment – will cost a total of $4.9 million. Originally $3.9 million for construction was set aside for the project in the 2020 budget. Young noted the new clubhouse opens the city up for a variety of events.

“We’re going to have a banquet facility of 225 people, so that allows for tournaments that in the past they haven’t allowed,” Young said. “The other thing this will allow us is weddings. Currently I don’t believe we have a venue in Leduc that could handle a wedding that size so it works out really well.”

The new clubhouse will also facilitate year-round use of golf course lands.

“We want to use the golf course 12 months a year, so it will allow us to be able to have a winter wilderness centre and that means people will be able to get inside, warm up, use the washrooms and there will probably be food and beverage services.”

The Leduc Golf Club is currently open for the season.