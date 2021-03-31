Provincial partners announce EIA training program
A new program launched at the Edmonton International Airport is training law enforcement and staff to identify human trafficking activity.
The Alberta RCMP Federal Policing Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET), Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch and the Action Coalition on Trafficking (ACT) Alberta partnered to launch the program in January.
“Trafficking and exploitation are criminal violations of human rights that often target the most vulnerable in our communities. Human trafficking is a widespread issue across Canada – Alberta being no exception. The Alberta RCMP is pleased to partner with ACT Alberta in collaboration with the Edmonton International Airport to address this serious crime type,” stated Cst. Kristin Appleton with Alberta RCMP in a news release.
Human trafficking can extend beyond provincial and national borders. RCMP members and EIA staff will be trained to detect potential trafficking activity and take action when needed.
“Human trafficking is happening in Alberta and it’s coming through our airports. As the eyes and ears of air travel, it’s critical that airport staff, security and law enforcement have a streamlined response when instances of human trafficking are suspected,” stated Jessica Brandon, ACT Alberta interim executive director, in a news release.
“Staff will hear survivor perspectives, learn how the crime impacts air travel, and ultimately take away actions to prevent and disrupt trafficking through transportation systems at the EIA.”
Initially the program set a goal to have 200 staff members trained by April. As of Mar. 30, 300 employees have been trained with more training sessions planned for the future.
“We strongly support and are committed to participate in this program aimed at identifying and stopping human trafficking. Safety and security is our top priority and anything we can do as an airport community, we will do, said Steve Maybee, EIA vice president of operations and infrastructure.