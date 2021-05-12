Article content

Students across Leduc have returned to at-home learning, youth sport is put on hold and the Leduc Recreation Centre is temporarily closed following new restrictions announced last week.

On Tuesday, May 4 Premier Jason Kenney announced a variety of new restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Prior to the announcement the province reported over 2,000 new cases per day on consecutive days.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Provincial restrictions affect Leduc students, business Back to video

The new restrictions include at-home learning for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, restaurants moving to take-out only and the closure of indoor fitness.

“The City of Leduc continues to follow all public health orders,” said Darrell Melvie, Leduc’s general manager of community and protective services.

“In response to the mandatory restrictions recently announced by the province, the Leduc Recreation Centre closed its doors at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 7. We want to extend a big thank you to all those who live and work in our community for doing all that they can to stop the spike, and we look forward to welcoming Leduc residents and families back to the LRC as soon as we are able.”

Indoor gatherings continue to be restricted and outdoor gatherings are limited to five people. Retail stores have been reduced to 10 per cent of fire code capacity with exceptions for low-case regions, church services are limited to 15 people and personal wellness services are now closed.