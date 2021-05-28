Rachel Notley talks Leduc’s future in diversification
During a recent visit to the City of Leduc, Opposition Leader Rachel Notley discussed how the Alberta NDP’s Alberta’s Future platform will help maintain the energy sector while growing other areas of the economy.
Notley outlined how the NDP party is looking to work with all Albertans to find ways to grow the economy and address long-term challenges.
“The key is diversification efforts, and we’re not really seeing any kind of comprehensive or strategic moves on the part of this government. We’re two years into their mandate, they’ve mostly just cancelled programs and we don’t have time to waste,” Notley said.
“We really believe it’s so important for all Albertans to come to the table and we want to hear from all Albertans regardless of their politics.”
She added that they are working on a way to help oil and gas workers transition into different areas of the energy sector.
“That’s an area that we have a lot of expertise. The people of Leduc would know that because there’s a lot of oil servicing that goes on in this economy. That expertise can pivot to other forms of non-renewable processing and uses … there’s a lot of overlap between geothermal and hydrogen, relative to the skill sets of folks that work in the oil service sector, but we just can’t sit around and wait for everything to come back to the way it was.”
Notley acknowledged that economic growth in the region will be aided by the construction of the 65 Ave. Interchange.
Currently, the UCP government has committed $33 million for the project. The city will provide $12 million, but the construction is on-hold pending federal funding approval. Notley said she’s surprised construction hasn’t begun.
“We know in many different ministries, collaboration between the federal and provincial government has ground to a halt and whether we’re talking about benefits to workers, whether we’re talking about childcare or whether we’re talking about something as simple as infrastructure, they’re not working well together,” Notley said
“This one is really important because it’s not just a project that puts people to work and helps quality of life because it makes for better transportation. This one is particularly linked to economic growth and development. We’ll be looking into what that is about because it makes no sense.”
Notley went on to address some of the current economic struggles the province is facing because of COVID-19. She said the NDP has drafted legislation that would provide sick leave pay to all Albertans through a cost-share agreement with the federal government.
“The idea is that this would bring down infections and also stop the on-again off-again rollercoaster that so many businesses are struggling with right now. Paid sick leave is something that many people have but not enough, and the ones that don’t have it … seem to be the ones are the least likely to be able to work from home and the most necessary to keep the economy going.”
The spring sitting of the legislature is set to resume on May 25. Notley said they’ll be pushing the UCP government to bring in paid sick leave.