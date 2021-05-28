Rachel Notley talks Leduc’s future in diversification

Article content

During a recent visit to the City of Leduc, Opposition Leader Rachel Notley discussed how the Alberta NDP’s Alberta’s Future platform will help maintain the energy sector while growing other areas of the economy.

Notley outlined how the NDP party is looking to work with all Albertans to find ways to grow the economy and address long-term challenges.

“The key is diversification efforts, and we’re not really seeing any kind of comprehensive or strategic moves on the part of this government. We’re two years into their mandate, they’ve mostly just cancelled programs and we don’t have time to waste,” Notley said.

“We really believe it’s so important for all Albertans to come to the table and we want to hear from all Albertans regardless of their politics.”

She added that they are working on a way to help oil and gas workers transition into different areas of the energy sector.

“That’s an area that we have a lot of expertise. The people of Leduc would know that because there’s a lot of oil servicing that goes on in this economy. That expertise can pivot to other forms of non-renewable processing and uses … there’s a lot of overlap between geothermal and hydrogen, relative to the skill sets of folks that work in the oil service sector, but we just can’t sit around and wait for everything to come back to the way it was.”