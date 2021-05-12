Article content

Election nominations are now open for both the STAR Catholic School Division board and Black Gold School Division (BGSD) board.

The nomination period runs from January to Sept. 20, 2021. The general election will take place on Oct. 18.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. School trustee nominations open

Those interested must be eligible to vote and a resident of the ward in which they’re running for at least six months prior to the beginning of the nomination period. Candidates for the STAR division must also be Catholic and can’t be an employee of the division.

According to a STAR news release, school board trustees, “set goals and priorities for the division while considering community needs and upholding sound educational practice. Boards make decisions with the best interests of students, staff and families at top of mind. Trustees engage with communities on behalf of the division, create policy and adopt budgets and lobby all levels of government to ensure the voices of the division and community are heard.”

Nomination papers for BGSD must be signed by five eligible voters from the ward that the candidate is running for.

More information about both the STAR and BGSD trustee election can be found on the division websites.