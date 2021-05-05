STAR board votes not to pilot K-6 draft curriculum

Article content

Following two surveys and a thorough review, the STAR Catholic School board has voted not to pilot the draft Kindergarten to Grade 6 curriculum.

The two surveys distributed showed that 93 per cent of parents and 98 per cent of teachers did not support the draft curriculum. The majority of teachers surveyed voted no to the pilot due to COVID-19 fatigue and curriculum concerns.

Administration recommended the division not participate in the pilot for the 2021-2022 school year on May 4.

“This decision is one our board takes very seriously. We are grateful for the thought and consideration that was put into the curriculum review and survey process to ensure our stakeholders were consulted and their voices were heard,” said Board Chair Michelle Lamer in a news release.

“Given the feedback received, we feel that this choice best represents the needs of our students, staff, families and school communities. We thank all those who took the time to review the draft curriculum and share their thoughts on such an important matter.”

As of press time, 51 of the 60 school divisions in the province, including STAR and Black Gold School Division, had opted out of piloting the draft curriculum.

STAR is advocating for the Government of Alberta to pause the pilot process, conduct a review and increase teacher involvement in curriculum development.