Thorsby Junior Senior High School students have temporarily moved to online classes because of the numbers of staff and students in quarantine and a shortage of substitute teachers.

Students moved to online learning on April 26 with the intention to return to in-school classes on May 10.

Thorsby high students temporarily move to online classes

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Superintendent Bill Romanchuk in a news release.

“However, with so many students and staff in quarantine or in isolation, a chronic shortage of substitute teachers, and spiking COVID cases in our communities, we believe this measure is in the best interest of both students and staff and to ensure continuity of learning.”

Leduc Composite High School students are also learning online until May 3. On April 21, Black Gold School Division requested that all 7-12 students in the district move online but that request was denied by the province.

Romanchuk said the request was made in part due to the substitute shortage.