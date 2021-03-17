Article content

Volunteer Leduc is aiming to build connections in the community, respond to social isolation and invest in the future as the organization moves forward.

Community Development manager Rachel Szucs and Elana Hansen with Volunteer Leduc presented the 2021-2025 Volunteer Leduc Strategy to city council at the Mar. 15 regular meeting. Szucs listed the corporate volunteerism program, volunteer fair, continued growth of the Volunteer Appreciation Banquet and relationships with the community as key initiatives from the previous strategy.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Volunteer Leduc presents five-year strategy Back to video

Hansen said they named the strategy Building Strong because it encompasses what the organization is trying to accomplish. She listed telling community stories, creating connections, building capacity and activating connections, as priorities that help build on the organization.

Volunteer Leduc will begin to expand their database, encourage volunteerism for special events, promote recognition for volunteers in a variety of ways, increase branding and promotion and develop the board over the next five years.

Before moving into questions from council, Szucs noted that the organization is not looking for additional funding but will be implementing the strategy with the budget they have available.