Volunteer Leduc presents five-year strategy
Volunteer Leduc is aiming to build connections in the community, respond to social isolation and invest in the future as the organization moves forward.
Community Development manager Rachel Szucs and Elana Hansen with Volunteer Leduc presented the 2021-2025 Volunteer Leduc Strategy to city council at the Mar. 15 regular meeting. Szucs listed the corporate volunteerism program, volunteer fair, continued growth of the Volunteer Appreciation Banquet and relationships with the community as key initiatives from the previous strategy.
Hansen said they named the strategy Building Strong because it encompasses what the organization is trying to accomplish. She listed telling community stories, creating connections, building capacity and activating connections, as priorities that help build on the organization.
Volunteer Leduc will begin to expand their database, encourage volunteerism for special events, promote recognition for volunteers in a variety of ways, increase branding and promotion and develop the board over the next five years.
Before moving into questions from council, Szucs noted that the organization is not looking for additional funding but will be implementing the strategy with the budget they have available.
Coun. Beverly Beckett said the organization was exactly what the community needed and the strategy lined up with Leduc’s push to tell community stories.
Coun. Lars Hansen asked whether the organization had considered creating or had already created an ambassador program to increase presence at events.
Szucs said they had talked about that possibility in the past, specifically working with the Leduc Ambassador Team, and it was something that the organization would look further into moving forward.
Mayor Bob Young thanked Hansen and Szucs for the presentation and stated that volunteerism is necessary in building a strong community.
Now that the final draft of the five-year Volunteer Leduc strategic plan has been reviewed by council the organization can begin implementing initiatives.